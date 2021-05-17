BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $36.14 Million in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,974,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,140,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 2.02% of AppHarvest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $7,173,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,617. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

