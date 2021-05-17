BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $25.87 Million Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,866,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.53% of Nevro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,215. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

