BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 80,796 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,796 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $491.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

