BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 926,414 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926,414 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.93% of Fisker worth $46,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fisker by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

FSR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 134,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

