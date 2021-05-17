BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 181.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,200 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $33,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,244,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

INFY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,801. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.