BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 189,418 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,418 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of CGI worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

