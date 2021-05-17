BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 25,834 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,834 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $159,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 203,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,911,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

