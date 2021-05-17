BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 4,552 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Cerner worth $29,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.16. 12,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,125. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.