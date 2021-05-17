BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 5,742 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.91. 2,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,025. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.31 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

