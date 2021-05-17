BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 147,273 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.01% of AtriCure worth $30,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after buying an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

