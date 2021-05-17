Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The business had revenue of C$116.54 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

