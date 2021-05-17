Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.91.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 115,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.17. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

