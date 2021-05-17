Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 667,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,640. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

