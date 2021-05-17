Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,385.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,430.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

