BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, BOOM has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,115,229 coins and its circulating supply is 779,084,496 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

