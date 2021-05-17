Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 84% Higher Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $31.92 or 0.00071985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $32,487.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 84% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00090604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00448515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00230200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.87 or 0.01348201 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

