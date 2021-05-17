Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.