Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 616,720 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $104,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.55 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

