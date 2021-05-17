BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.
NYSE BP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.85. 492,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
