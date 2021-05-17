BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

NYSE BP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.85. 492,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

