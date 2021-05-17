Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BAK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Braskem has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

