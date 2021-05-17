Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BREZU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 24th

Breeze Holdings Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BREZU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Breeze Holdings Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS BREZU opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.