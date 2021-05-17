Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $352.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 352.50 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 344 ($4.49), with a volume of 9503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.50 ($4.50).

BRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

