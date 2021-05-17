Bridge Oracle Reaches One Day Volume of $36.66 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $236.47 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 81.3% against the dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00087929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00449510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00227083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.85 or 0.01289113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00041909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

