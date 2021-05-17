Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,384 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $12,614,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL opened at $1,688.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,591.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,045.91.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.