Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,464 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $125,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $153.99 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

