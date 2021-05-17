Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,719 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.07 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

