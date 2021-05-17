Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $23,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $336.82 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

