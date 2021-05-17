Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,241 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.49 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

