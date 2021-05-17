Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $288.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.99. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $177.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.