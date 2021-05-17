Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

