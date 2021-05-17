Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $117 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $116,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

