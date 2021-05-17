Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $7.72 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 917,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

