Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of IAA worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IAA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

IAA stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

