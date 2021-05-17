Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $43,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

ODFL opened at $269.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

