Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.28 and a 200-day moving average of $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

