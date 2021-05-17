Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,866,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.