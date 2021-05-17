Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

HD opened at $323.07 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

