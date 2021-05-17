Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 279 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 455,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,309,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

NYSE UNH opened at $409.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

