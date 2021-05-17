Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.73 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

