Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,333 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of PM opened at $97.70 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

