Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.90

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -930.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

