Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

