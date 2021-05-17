Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 99,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,728. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

