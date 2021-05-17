Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $53,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after buying an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 980.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 954,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after buying an additional 866,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

