British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Buys 29 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Simon Carter bought 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).

British Land stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 518.40 ($6.77). 1,727,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.48. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 449.56 ($5.87).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

