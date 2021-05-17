Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $928.50

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 928.50 ($12.13) and last traded at GBX 925 ($12.09), with a volume of 25217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921 ($12.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 967.14 ($12.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 870.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 819.86.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock worth $41,503.

About Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

