Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.46 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

