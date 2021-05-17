Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO stock opened at $441.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.01 and a 200-day moving average of $441.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

