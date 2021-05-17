Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $441.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.77 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

