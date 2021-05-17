Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $441.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

